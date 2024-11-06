News
Osage Nation Health System Holding Bingo Events
The Osage Nation Health System will be holding bingo games for elder’s aged 55 and up. There will be prizes for the winners over the course of the three sites holding this program.
The Hominy Community Building hosted the first event on Wednesday. Next Thursday, the Fairfax Elder Nutrition site will put together the fun get together. The final event will take place on Tuesday, November 19th at the Pawhuska Elder Nutrition site. All bingo games start at 1:30 p.m.
