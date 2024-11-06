Posted: Nov 06, 2024 1:33 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2024 1:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

Residents of Bartlesville are encouraged to honor those who served our country during the annual Veterans Parade downtown on Saturday.

American Legion Post Commander John Hardison says it is important to show support, and the parade is a great opportunity to do just that

This year's parade grand marshal is 97-year-old World War II Army veteran Paul D. Fox. Hardison shares some information on Fox's military service

Those who would like to participate in the parade are asked to be at the Phillips 66 parking lot at 9 a.m. to register and begin the line-up. The parade will step-off right at 11 a.m. along Frank Phillips Boulevard and other streets downtown.