Posted: Nov 06, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2024 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

The annual Bartlesville Christmas Parade, hosted by the Bartlesville Kiwanis Club, is set to bring holiday magic and community spirit to downtown Bartlesville on December 7. Since 2010, this cherished tradition has united the community, and this year’s theme, “Nostalgia,” promises a festive trip down memory lane, celebrating Bartlesville’s rich history.

Parade Details and Participant Info

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., but float assembly starts early in the Frank Phillips parking lot at Short Street and Frank Phillips Boulevard, which opens at 9 a.m. All entries should be ready by 2 p.m. and in place for judging before the parade steps off.

A Celebration of Bartlesville’s Heritage

This year’s nostalgic theme draws from Bartlesville’s historic landmarks and memorable moments. “We’re taking a journey back, focusing on the cherished memories along Frank Phillips Boulevard,” shared Pat Gamble of the Kiwanis Club. Local historian Kay Little contributed to this theme, inspiring the club to celebrate iconic locations like the May Brothers’ building, adding depth to this year’s theme.

Adding to the nostalgia, the Bartlesville Ballet will perform along the route. Known for their historic performances at local venues, their involvement highlights Bartlesville’s dedication to the arts and community pride.

The Iconic Santa Claus Appearance

As always, the arrival of Santa Claus will be a highlight, with a reminder from organizers to “Respect the Santa.” To keep the magic alive, only one Santa will appear—at the parade’s finale. Participants are asked to avoid including Santa on their own floats to maintain this special moment for the community.

Community Support and New Partnerships

The Bartlesville Christmas Parade is made possible by longtime sponsors like Truity Credit Union, Cliffs Flooring and Windows, and Brian Little, who have supported the event since its early days. This year, new sponsors such as Stumpf Funeral Home and Crematory, and Scott Gillette of Farmers Insurance, have also joined in to make the celebration memorable. Representative Judd Strum will continue his support, especially for the Dewey Band, a popular parade staple, while Muscleman’s returns to bring Santa to life for the community.