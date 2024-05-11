Posted: Nov 05, 2024 10:26 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 10:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County voters approved changing county liquor laws to allow establishments to sell liquor, wine and beer by the drink from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

According to unofficial results from the Washington County Election Board, the measure passed with 56% of the vote on Tuesday.

The issue was brought to light on New Year's Eve last year, which fell on a Sunday. Restaurants, bars and casinos in Washington County were unable to allow patrons to celebrate the New Year at midnight because of a prior law which prohibited alcohol sales by the drink on Sundays before noon or after midnight.

Voters approved the change Tuesday to establish serving times as 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week, instead of having the exception on Sundays.