Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Local Election Night Results & Coverage 11.5.2024

News

Election

Posted: Nov 05, 2024 5:42 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 8:06 PM

Local Election Night Results & Coverage 11.5.2024

Share on RSS

 

Evan Fahrbach

Listen to live coverage of local elections starting at 7:00 PM on KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1. 

RESULTS:

Bartlesville City Council Ward 1

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Dale Copeland

1,506

48%

4 of 4

Tim Sherrick

1,608

52%

 

Bartlesville City Council Ward 2

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Loren Roszel

1,434

38%

7 of 7

Larry East

2,306

62%

 

Bartlesville City Council Ward 4

   

 

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Quinn Schipper

680

32%

6 of 6

Aaron Kirkpatrick

1,268

60%

Christopher LaTorraca

151

7%

 

Bartlesville City Council Ward 5

   

 

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Trevor Dorsey

1,748

55%

5 of 5

Matthew Snodgrass

827

26%

Karen Monroe

619

19%

 

Washington County Alcohol Vote

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

For the Proposal

12,403

56%

25 of 26

Against the Proposal     

9,728

44%

 


« Back to News