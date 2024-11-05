Posted: Nov 05, 2024 10:56 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 11:13 AM

Nathan Thompson

Election Day turnout across Washington County appears to be higher than normal at polling places.

At St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bartlesville, voters were waiting in line for about an hour as of 10 a.m. Other precincts across the county reported lines were steadily moving.

Polls close tonight at 7 p.m. We’ll have live election results on KWON AM 1400 – 93.3 FM – 95.1 FM throughout the evening.

