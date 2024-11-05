Posted: Nov 05, 2024 10:32 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 10:32 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio’s Community Connection, Kennedy McCall, an OSU Extension Master Gardener and agricultural educator, told us about the upcoming season for the Master Gardeners Program in Washington County. The program, designed to deepen community members’ gardening knowledge and skills, will kick off a new set of courses starting January 21, 2025.

The 10-week course will take place every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tri-County Tech on Nowater Road. Each session will be led by Oklahoma State University specialists, with topics ranging from botany, plant physiology, and soil science to turf care, entomology, and pesticide use. “It’s a pretty extensive class,” McCall explained, “about a four-hour class including lunch, with lots of great information for anyone interested in gardening.”

The Master Gardener course fee is $100, which covers all sessions and includes a comprehensive handbook. This year, returning participants will pay a discounted rate of $30. “Many members come back year after year, saying they learn something new every time,” McCall noted. Participants can enroll by visiting the OSU Extension office next to Dewey High School or by mailing their information and payment.

At the end of the program, participants will take a final test, officially becoming Master Gardeners and joining a community-focused membership. Members participate in various volunteer projects throughout the year, such as the annual Garden of Eaton, which donates produce, and maintenance of the Bartlesville Public Library’s garden beds.