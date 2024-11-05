Posted: Nov 05, 2024 10:16 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

"Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars" is set to light up the Bartlesville Community Center this Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m., with local personalities set to bring both dance and laughter to the stage.

Hosted as a fundraiser for Paths to Independence (PTI), a local school dedicated to supporting students on the autism spectrum, this event has already sold out its meal and table seating and is expected to draw an impressive crowd to the auditorium. With demand so high, organizers have also opened streaming access for $50, allowing supporters from afar to enjoy the show.

Among the “celebrity” dancers are local figures Brett Butler, Haily Cunningham, and Larry Thrash, who joined KWON Radio's Community Connection program to talk about their preparations for the big event.

Brett Butler, who works at ConocoPhillips, brings his confidence to the dance floor with a self-proclaimed "champion's mindset," donning a gold chain for the interview to set the stage for what he hopes will be a winning performance with dance partner LaDonna Chancellor, Bartlesville Public Schools’ Executive Director of Teaching and Learning. Despite both admitting to a lack of formal dance experience, Butler promised they’d bring energy and humor to their routine. “Neither one of us are dancers,” Butler joked, “so it’ll be funny at least. Fun for us, funny for you maybe.”

Meanwhile, Haily Cunningham, representing Truity Credit Union, described the unique dynamic between her and partner Clay Tate, whose six-foot-plus stature complements her petite five-foot frame. Although their dancing skills might be “limited to wedding receptions,” Cunningham expressed her excitement to bring joy to the audience and help raise funds for PTI. “We’re excited to hopefully continue to share the word and have some people vote, donate, and even just participate in the awesome fundraising that we get to do,” she said.

Larry Thrash, partnered with Margo Proctor, brought humor and heart to the interview, explaining their extensive, if somewhat unconventional, practice sessions. With choreography guidance from Stacey Lord, Thrash said, “We don’t follow the rules very well and don’t take direction well, but [Stacey] handles it with dignity and class.” Like his fellow contestants, Thrash emphasized the mission behind the dancing, highlighting how PTI has grown to serve over 75 students, some from families who moved to Bartlesville specifically for the unique services PTI provides.

PTI’s unique programs and individualized approach make it a valued institution for children on the autism spectrum, with families moving from surrounding areas to enroll their children. The event has already raised close to $110,000, showing widespread community support for PTI’s mission.