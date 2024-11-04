Posted: Nov 04, 2024 2:57 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 3:12 PM

More than 5,000 people voted early in Washington County last week, according to the Election Board.

Amanda Back with the Washington County Election Board says 5,386 registered voters cast their ballots from Wednesday to Saturday, indicating a higher-than normal turnout for the 2024 general election. That number does not include those who voted with mail-in absentee ballots.

For those who wish to vote at their precinct locations on Tuesday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Back has a couple of reminders for those voting on Election Day.

CLICK HERE FOR THE OK VOTER PORTAL