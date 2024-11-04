Posted: Nov 04, 2024 1:52 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 1:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Barnsdall woman was killed in a Monday morning single-vehicle crash north of Skiatook in Tulsa County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred just after 9 a.m. on North Cincinnati Avenue approximately 1 mile north of Skiatook. Troopers say 57-year-old Marcia Lanphear, of Barnsdall was driving a 2008 Nissan Titan, when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left for an unknown reason and struck a tree. Lanphear was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OHP report says Lamphear was pinned in the truck for more than an hour and a half before being freed by the Skiatook Fire Department.

Troopers say the cause of the wreck is still under investigation, but rainy weather and wet roads may have played a part. Lanphear was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.