Posted: Nov 04, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 10:35 AM

Tom Davis

The holiday spirit is coming alive in downtown Bartlesville as OKM Music prepares for its annual Christkindl Market on Saturday and Sunday, November 9th and 10th. The two-day festive event promises to bring a blend of traditional European Christmas market charm with a local twist, all while supporting OKM Music’s free youth programming.

Mary Lynn Mihm from OKM Music shared the event details on Community Connection show, inviting locals and visitors alike to join in the holiday fun. Christkindl Market takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn, the market will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’ll also have Mr. and Mrs. Claus, special elves reading Christmas stories, and a European-inspired lantern parade in honor of Saint Martin,” Mihm added. “It’s truly an experience that families will remember.”

A highlight of the event is the festive food selection. Guests can look forward to Bavarian-style offerings from Price's Meat Market, classic American bites from the Hilton Garden Café, and gourmet treats from Melody’s Creative Cuisine. The Sugar Plum Café will be serving European-style sweets, alongside mulled wine, apple cider, and hot cocoa.

Beyond food and entertainment, the Christkindl Market will have a range of activities for children. Kids can try their hand at crafts like ornament-making, decorating gingerbread magnets, and creating candy cane crafts. Games like a giant Candy Land board, snowman toss, and present putt-putt are also planned to keep young visitors entertained.

Inside, a variety of vendors will showcase everything from handcrafted jewelry and Christmas decor to specialty foods and unique art pieces. “We have so many vendors this year,” Mihm said. “It just keeps growing, and we’re excited to offer such a variety for holiday shopping.”

Proceeds from the market go back into OKM Music’s youth programming, which provides free access to arts and music events for children under 18. Tickets for the event are available at okmmusic.org, with adult tickets priced at $10 and a two-day pass at $15. Special VIP packages, which include treats, mulled wine, and commemorative mugs, are also available for purchase.

For those looking to plan ahead, Mihm mentioned that a vendor map will soon be posted on the OKM website, allowing shoppers to see where their favorite booths will be located.

Mihm also expressed gratitude for the community’s support and acknowledged key sponsors, including the Baker Family Foundation, OAC, Betty Kane, Revo Financial, and Kathy and Shaver Kimball, for their contributions.

“This event isn’t just about the holidays,” Mihm emphasized. “It’s about bringing the community together, supporting local artisans, and highlighting the young talent we have here.”