Posted: Nov 04, 2024 10:19 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 1:07 PM

Alex Benzegala

The Nowata County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on Monday, and several items of interest were discussed and approved. A resolution to drop a fire ban in Nowata County was approved and dropped unanimously.

The board also approved a donation of two chairs worth $250 each to the Nowata County Sheriff’s Department. The Department will also receive two donations of food items from the Aim High Center Food Pantry as well.

A discussion of a potential joint venture to deal with Dangerous/vicious dogs was tabled to a later meeting.