Posted: Nov 03, 2024 4:37 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2024 4:37 PM

Alex Benzegala

There will be a Dewey City Council meeting Monday, with a full slate of items up for discussion and action.

First, there will be a discussion and possible action that would approve a resolution that would allow the city of Dewey to donate $7,500 to the Friends of Dewey Parks for park improvements from the American Rescue Plan Act.

City Council will also consider a purchase of $40,000 for water meters that would also be used with ARPA funds.

The Council will also consider the city of Dewey's participation in the Oklahoma Municipal assurance group cybersecurity grant. There will be two executive sessions, one for economic development in Dewey and the other for a potential Industrial Park Lease agreement Green Fuels Operations Inc.