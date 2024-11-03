Posted: Nov 03, 2024 11:44 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2024 11:44 AM

Tom Davis

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for the General Election. The State Election Board offers these tips and reminders to Oklahoma voters ahead of the November 5 General Election.

ELECTION DAY VOTING

Make a plan to vote. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work. Presidential elections typically have a higher turnout than other elections. If turnout is heavy at your precinct, be prepared for possible wait times. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

VERIFY POLLING PLACE

All voters should confirm their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can confirm their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. The State Election Board reminds voters that you must vote at your assigned polling place on Election Day.

BE PREPARED

Study the candidates and issues before going to the polls. View your sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. You can also use the portal to find your polling place. The election list is available on the State Election Board website.

PROOF OF IDENTITY

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.

There are three ways to show proof of identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required):

Show a valid photo ID issued by the State of Oklahoma, federal government or a federally-recognized tribal government; or Show the free voter identification card issued by the County Election Board; or Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

If your identification card has an expiration, the expiration date must fall after the date of the election.

SECURITY AND INTEGRITY

Information about Oklahoma’s voting devices and security procedures can be found on the State Election Board website.

Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night.

BEWARE OF MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION

During election time, misinformation and disinformation can run rampant. Voters are asked to be wary of inaccurate or false claims of fraud, voter suppression and/or other problems.

If you experience an issue or believe an election or voting crime has been committed:

First - Notify your precinct officials, while the incident is in progress;

Second - Contact your County Election Board while the incident is in progress.

Election officials can take immediate action to resolve the issue and/or contact local law enforcement.

State and county election officials should always be your trusted sources for information.

URL Guide

OK Voter Portal: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html

County Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html

State Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/contact-us.html

Election List: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/elections-results/next-election.html

Proof of Identity: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/proof-of-identity.html

Voting Devices: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/security-integrity/voting-devices.html

Security Procedures: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/security-integrity/election-security.html

Election Results: https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html