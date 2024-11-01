Posted: Nov 01, 2024 12:12 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2024 12:12 PM

Tom Davis

This holiday season, the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is thrilled to bring you a brand-new concert experience by popular demand—Joyeux Noël! Join us on Sunday, December 8, at 2:30 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center for an unforgettable afternoon of festive music and cheer.

Under the direction of conductor Lauren Green, the BSO will fill the auditorium with holiday favorites for the whole family, from joyful and playful tunes to sacred classics. You’ll enjoy selections like “Winter Wonderland” and “Away in a Manger,” among other seasonal gems that capture the spirit of Christmas.

Adding to the magic of the event, Tulsa’s cherished vocalists Kelly Ford and Cathy Venable, along with Bartlesville’s own celebrated singer Ashlee Elmore, will perform with the orchestra. The trio will sing a variety of beloved songs, including “Joyful, Joyful,” “Every Time it Snows,” “Merry Xmas (The War is Over),” “Winter Wonderland,” “O Holy Night,” and many more.

In addition, the multi-talented Cathy Venable will perform as a piano soloist, thrilling audiences with a rendition of “Carol of the Bells,” inspired by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. And for an extra special treat, the newly formed Bartlesville Ringers will join the symphony to perform stunning Christmas pieces arranged for handbells and orchestra, adding an enchanting touch to this seasonal celebration.

Conductor Lauren Green shared his excitement about the program, noting, “I’m thrilled by the music we’ve put together. We’ve found incredible arrangements from around the world that blend beautifully—it’s sure to be a joy for both the audience and the orchestra. Plus, expect a few extra surprises along the way!”

Tickets for Joyeux Noël! are available at the Bartlesville Community Center box office at 918-337-2787 or online at bartlesvillecenter.com. Don’t miss this spectacular holiday event filled with heartwarming music and festive surprises!