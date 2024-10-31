Posted: Oct 31, 2024 3:04 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2024 3:04 PM

Nathan Thompson

After a prolonged time of drought across the Bartlesville area, the potential for record rainfall is expected over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend into early next week.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 8 inches appear likely, which may lead to some flooding issues. The latest forecast shows 4 to 6 inches of rain in Bartlesville, with higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches possible south of Bartlesville and into the Tulsa area.

The chance of rain from Saturday night to Sunday night is at 100%.

Some severe weather is also likely to develop during this time frame, especially late Sunday through Monday.

Wednesday night’s storm system across the area dropped anywhere from nine-tenths of an inch of rain in northern Washington County to nearly 2 inches in portions of Osage and Nowata counties.