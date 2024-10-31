News
Local News
Posted: Oct 31, 2024
ROC-WC Election Night Watch Party
Tom Davis
Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County invites everyone to their election night watch party Tuesday, November 5, starting at 6:30pm at Crossing 2nd located at 215 East Second Street in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jessica Krause with ROC-WC invited all to come and enjoy snacks, coffee, tea or water and maybe even order dinner and drinks as you watch several TVs tuned to the election returns.
Admission is free and the event is open to all.
