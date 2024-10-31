Posted: Oct 31, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2024 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County invites everyone to their election night watch party Tuesday, November 5, starting at 6:30pm at Crossing 2nd located at 215 East Second Street in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jessica Krause with ROC-WC invited all to come and enjoy snacks, coffee, tea or water and maybe even order dinner and drinks as you watch several TVs tuned to the election returns.