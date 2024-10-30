Posted: Oct 30, 2024 11:50 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2024 11:50 AM

Tom Davis

Tim Sherrick, a third-generation Bartlesville resident running for Ward 1 City Council, recently shared his views on the pressing issues in Bartlesville’s political landscape. Speaking on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherrick highlighted the importance of upholding traditional values, safeguarding local resources, and navigating city governance with transparency and accountability.

A significant topic was public safety, particularly in light of recent events and city ordinances. Sherrick underscored Bartlesville’s standing ordinances—specifically numbers 2627, 2628, and 3518—which address decency in public spaces especially in regards to recent public drag queen shows at Unity Square. He expressed concerns about enforcing these ordinances to prevent behaviors that he describes as “lewd and lascivious,” emphasizing the City Council’s role in overseeing the use of city parks and other public spaces.

Additionally, Sherrick noted an incident involving law enforcement’s handling of public security and Second Amendment rights, pointing to the cost of security measures, which he says totaled $32,000 in taxpayer dollars for the Bartlesville Pride event.

Sherrick also expressed strong opinions about Bartlesville’s comprehensive plan, known as the Endeavor 2045 plan, which includes initiatives like “tree equity” and other measures aimed at addressing environmental and social disparities. While the plan promotes urban tree canopies for their public health benefits, Sherrick argued that it unfairly emphasizes equity over equality.

He questioned the need for initiatives tied to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) principles, which, he argued, don’t align with local values or state priorities. Referring to Kansas’ legislative resistance to sustainable development under United Nations guidelines, Sherrick warned against what he sees as undue outside influence on Bartlesville’s planning processes.

One particular concern for Sherrick is the Blue Whale Initiative, an industrial project backed by the Bartlesville Development Authority. The candidate raised safety concerns about potential hazardous material incidents, warning that toxic emissions from a fire could pose severe risks to residents, especially in East Bartlesville.