Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 30, 2024 10:27 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2024 10:27 AM
Free Movie at East Cross Church: Americans with No Address
Tom Davis
You are invited to the free premier of the documentary “Americans with No Address,” which realistically explores the issues of homelessness in our country.
Errol Hada, Linda Radacker and Sally Boyd with Lighthouse Outreach Center appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to issue the invitation to the showing Sunday night at 6:30pm at East Cross Church.
This free event is hosted by East Cross Church, who will also provide complimentary popcorn and drinks.
