Washington Co.
Posted: Oct 30, 2024 9:52 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2024 9:52 AM
Washington County Early Voters Lined Up Early
Tom Davis
Wednesday is the first day of early voting in Washington County and it appears to be attracting a lot of people exercising their right to vote.
Andrea Connor with the Washington County Election Board says the first day of early voting is drawing quite a crowd with lines outside city hall.
Andrea said there was a line when she came into the election office this morning at 6:45am
