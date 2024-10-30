Posted: Oct 30, 2024 6:46 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2024 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

Severe thunderstorms are forecasted to possibly develop late this afternoon and into the evening, prompted by a cold front moving through the region. Meteorologists warn that the storms could bring large hail, damaging winds, and the potential for tornadoes.

The highest risk for tornadoes is anticipated to occur this evening, particularly after dark, along and west of Highway 75 in northeast Oklahoma. As the storms progress, they are expected to merge into a line and move eastward throughout the night, shifting the primary threat to damaging wind gusts. However, residents should remain vigilant, as a limited tornado threat may still persist as the storms advance into eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

The National Weather Service urges individuals in these areas to prepare for severe weather, especially during the night hours when visibility is limited. Most severe weather is expected after dark, so it's crucial to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

In addition to the risk of severe storms, heavy rainfall is also a concern, with forecasts predicting between half an inch to one and a half inches of rain across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Strong south winds, gusting between 30 to 40 mph, will accompany the storms this morning and afternoon, particularly north of Interstate 44 in northeast Oklahoma. Residents are advised to secure any loose outdoor items that could be affected by the high winds.

Stay tuned to local weather updates and ensure you have a reliable method to receive alerts as the storm system approaches. Safety is paramount as this weather event unfolds later today and tonight.

At Bartlesville Radio, we're here to prepare you--not scare you.