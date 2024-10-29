Posted: Oct 29, 2024 7:44 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2024 7:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

KWON AM 1400 - 93.3 FM - 95.1 FM hosted a Bartlesville City Council candidate forum Tuesday evening in the Community Room at Arvest's Eastside Branch, featuring seven of the 10 candidates seeking office.

Ward 1 included incumbent Dale Copeland and challenger Tim Sherrick. For Ward 2, incumbent Loren Roszel and Larry East participated. Ward 4 featured incumbent Quinn Schipper and challenger Aaron Kirkpatrick, and in Ward 5 incumbent Trevor Dorsey was the only candidate to participate.

Ward 4 candidate Christian LaTorraca; and Ward 5 candidates Karen Monroe and Matthew Snodgrass were invited, but decided not to attend. Ward 3 incumbent Jim Curd, Jr., who is unopposed in his race, provided opening remarks.

Each candidate with a competive race were given two minutes each for opening statements, responses to questions and closing remarks.

Topics of the forum included listener-submitted questions on Bartlesville's water supply issues, funding of infrastructure projects, discussion on solutions for the city's homeless population and how to handle divisive community events.

You can hear the full recording of the forum below.