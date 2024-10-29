Posted: Oct 29, 2024 3:44 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2024 8:39 PM

Ty Loftis

A fire that started Tuesday afternoon near Wynona and spread toward the Pawhuska area is still causing issues for fire crews, but as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday evening, the forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said progress had been made, but they are by no means out of the woods.

Near Skyline Drive and the old golf course, which has been closed for several years, is where crews were able to stop the fire from moving forward. Roberts talks about what they are doing to prevent the fire from spreading farther.