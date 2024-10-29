Posted: Oct 29, 2024 10:28 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2024 10:28 AM

Ty Loftis

The upcoming Bartlesville Area History Museum’s lunch and learn series will feature guest speaker Dr. Michelle M. Martin. Martin will be discussing how women and children suffered during the Civil War at noon on Friday, November 15th.

Attendees are encouraged to enjoy the museum’s current exhibit, which is on display through the end of the year. There will be a coloring station for the kids. The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located on the fifth floor of city hall. Entry is free, but donations are always appreciated.