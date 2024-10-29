News
Dewey
Posted: Oct 29, 2024 10:03 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2024 10:03 AM
Halloween at the Dewey Hotel
Tom Davis
Halloween is this Thursday, and the Dewey Hotel is having family fun with it.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Sears with the Dewey Hotel says they're going to have four rooms on the bottom of the hotel openned and each room has a historical--not scary ghost and admission is just one dollar.
Families can also attend Dewey's annual Trunk or Treat event before our after your visit to The Dewey Hotel that night.
