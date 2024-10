Posted: Oct 29, 2024 5:41 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2024 5:42 AM

Chris Fruend - Tom Davis

One week after resigning as the mayor of Caney, Josh Elliott has rescinded his resignation.

In a letter on the city website and through his Facebook page, Elliott cited unfinished business as his reason for his resignation withdrawal.

Elliott says some changes will be made, however, moving forward.