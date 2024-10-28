Posted: Oct 28, 2024 1:11 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2024 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

During the citizen's input portion of Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, failed candidate for county commissioner, Bud Beaston presented the Board with pictures of the courthouse annex that were attempting to show the annex isn't being built in a structurally sound manner. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt, who defeated Beaston in the June primary, was having none of it.

There were people in attendance who wanted to yield their time to Beaston. This is something that had never been done before, so the Board said they would make a determination if that would be allowed next week, but they did allow the individual citizen to speak, if they chose. One person who did speak was Dalton Higgins, the person overseeing the entire operation.

The Board also signed the Oklahoma Emergency Management Performance Grant agreement and application packet.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for its next regularly scheduled meeting next Monday at 10 a.m. At the Osage County Fairgrounds.