Posted: Oct 28, 2024 10:43 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2024 10:44 AM

Tom Davis

Ward 2 City Councilor Loren Roszel discussed his re-election goals on Community Connection, emphasizing his commitment to Bartlesville's growth and community needs.

Highlighting Ward 2’s recent boundary changes, Roszel clarified its reach from Adams Boulevard and Highway 60 south to Madison and Price Road.

He outlined two main objectives for his new term: continuing economic development and enhancing essential city services, such as parks and streets. Recent bond funding has allocated $12 million for street repairs, addressing citizen concerns about road conditions.

Roszel praised Bartlesville's development authorities for supporting local businesses and attracting new ones, particularly downtown and along Highway 75. He also underscored the city’s strategic plan, based on resident input, which will guide spending decisions and long-term projects.

Addressing the ongoing regional drought, Roszel discussed initiatives to secure Bartlesville’s water future, including a water reuse system and a task force exploring diverse supply options.

A Bartlesville native, Roszel shared his personal investment in making the city a place where families want to stay and thrive, highlighting his accessible approach to constituents. He encouraged voters to reach out through his personal phone, Facebook, or city email with any concerns ahead of the November 5 election.