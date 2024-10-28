Posted: Oct 28, 2024 10:30 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2024 11:38 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON radio’s Community Connection, Bartlesville Mayor and Ward 1 City Councilor Dale Copeland shared insights on the role of local government, community developments, and ongoing projects essential to maintaining Bartlesville's quality of life.

Mayor Copeland has been in Bartlesville since relocating from Houston years ago. With a family legacy tied to local institutions and multiple generations involved in public service, Copeland’s commitment to Bartlesville runs deep. Over the years, his roles in civic service, from the City Council to his church and local scouting programs, highlight his commitment to fostering a sense of community.

Copeland represents Ward 1, which encompasses areas from Highway 75 to Madison and north from No Water Road to Nebraska. His tenure has included overseeing major municipal functions, focusing on managing a balanced budget, and addressing critical needs such as street repairs, water resources, and emergency services.

A primary responsibility of Bartlesville’s City Council is overseeing city operations across streets, parks, water services, police, and fire departments. “We want boring government that just works,” Copeland shared, emphasizing that effective governance is often unseen, from roads to reliable water and waste management. Copeland, along with his fellow council members, reviews extensive meeting packets, some up to 400 pages, to make well-informed decisions on Bartlesville’s daily operations and long-term plans.

One of Copeland’s priorities has been maintaining Bartlesville’s infrastructure, especially street repairs. With approximately 500 lane miles of road, maintenance requires a careful balancing act. Funding from a recent bond issue, which allocated over $12 million for street improvements, is helping make progress on these repairs. Each year, streets are selected for repair based on factors like traffic volume and condition index, ensuring resources are distributed equitably across the city.

The city’s Strategic Reserve, created in 2008, serves as a financial safety net during economic downturns or unexpected emergencies. This fund, now totaling over $14 million, allows Bartlesville to provide services even in challenging times. The reserve stands out as an effective financial planning tool, and other municipalities have sought advice from Bartlesville on implementing similar reserves.

Water resource management also remains a critical focus for Bartlesville, especially following past water shortages. From upgrading intake systems to additional storage at Copan Lake, the city has pursued multiple strategies to improve water supply and resiliency. A forthcoming Water Resource Development Act is expected to facilitate the purchase of affordable water from Copan Lake, further securing the city’s water supply.

With the upcoming election, Copeland emphasized the importance of voter turnout. He encourages all Bartlesville residents to exercise their voting rights, noting that decisions like bond issues directly impact the city’s ability to fund essential projects. Early voting options are available, and Copeland highlighted the ease of the process and the importance of community input in shaping Bartlesville’s future.