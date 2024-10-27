Posted: Oct 27, 2024 8:25 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2024 1:05 PM

Tom Davis

Jeff Allen, a comedian known for his clean, relatable humor, is on tour with his new show, Are We There Yet?, a hilarious take on family life, marriage, and grandparenting. With decades of experience and a reputation for laughs per minute, Allen connects with audiences through stories about real-life ups and downs.

The tour will stop at Pawhuska’s Constantine Theater on November 1 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available from $55 to $70 at Tix.com.

Allen’s new book, also titled Are We There Yet?, adds emotional depth to his comedy, sharing his personal journey to redemption. Known from platforms like Comedy Central, Dry Bar Comedy, and SiriusXM, Allen is widely recognized, with nearly a billion views across social media.

Expect a night of side-splitting laughs as Jeff Allen continues to captivate audiences on his nationwide tour.