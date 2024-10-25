Posted: Oct 25, 2024 10:16 AMUpdated: Oct 25, 2024 10:48 AM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: The lockdown at Pawhuska Public Schools has been lifted. Police have apprehended the subject. The school district reports all students and staff are safe.

Superintendent Chris Tanner says a possibly intoxicated man in a Halloween mask prompted the lockdown.

PREVIOUS STORY

All campuses at Pawhuska Public Schools are under a lockdown.

The lockdown occurred around 11 a.m. Friday. According to school officials, a report of a suspicious person outside the building prompted the lockdown.

Officials are telling parents to remain calm and not to come to the school buildings at this time.