Tom Davis

On November 9, Bartlesville’s art enthusiasts will come together for the Bartlesville Art Association’s inaugural 6x6 fundraiser, a unique event designed to make art accessible, affordable, and fun. Hosted at the local Cooper and Mill, the event promises an eclectic mix of artwork, refreshments, and community spirit. Janet Odden, president of the Bartlesville Art Association, recently shared the excitement KWON's Community Connection program.

This creative fundraising concept, “6x6,” stems from the art itself: all pieces are 6x6 inches in size and priced at $66. Phillips 66, a community-oriented local sponsor, contributed to launching the event, making it an especially fitting nod to Bartlesville’s ties with the brand. The event aims to open doors for everyone in the community to explore, purchase, and enjoy original art. “It gives our younger families an opportunity to get involved with the arts community, to maybe find a gift or start their own private collection,” Odden explained.

The collection features various styles, including landscapes, portraits, whimsical pieces, and still lifes, ensuring something for every art lover. “Our tagline is ‘art is anything but square,’” Odden said, underlining the event’s playful approach. She also emphasized the mission to make the arts more approachable, showcasing works from Bartlesville and beyond, with artists from Tulsa, Claremore, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, and more.

The 6x6 event invites the public to come in and browse, socialize, and perhaps even fall in love with a piece of art. Cooper and Mill will offer refreshments, adding to the evening’s lively atmosphere. From 3 to 8 p.m., visitors can drop by, chat with local artists, and pick out a 6x6 piece that speaks to them. Odden encouraged everyone, saying, “This event is for everyone… just bring yourself, a smile, maybe a little bit of cash, and you could come home with something beautiful.”

In addition to the fundraiser, the Bartlesville Art Association is hosting a watercolor workshop with Oklahoma native Sonia Turpening, now a Texas-based artist with years of professional experience. The workshop, scheduled for November 12-14, provides a hands-on opportunity for aspiring artists to learn from one of the region’s own. With only a few spots remaining, Odden encouraged early registration for this popular class, which is expected to fill up quickly.

Located across from KWON Radio in the Comanche Center, the Bartlesville Art Association serves as a creative hub, with ample natural light and room for 15-20 artists. Its doors are open not only to artists but to art lovers, enthusiasts, and supporters. “You don’t have to be an artist to participate in the art association. You can just be an art lover or enthusiast or supporter,” Odden assured.