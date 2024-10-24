Posted: Oct 24, 2024 2:27 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2024 2:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville hit another record high temperature on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service observation station at the airport, the high temperature climbed to 92 degrees at the 3 p.m. hour. The old record high for Oct. 24 was 90 degrees back in 1927.

This is the second day this week where a new record was set. On Tuesday, the high temperature rose to 91 degrees. The previous record high for Oct. 22 was 89 degrees, set in 1939.