Posted: Oct 24, 2024 1:59 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2024 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Cherokee Nation and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians have been at odds for many years. That dispute has now turned public, as Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the UKB is a threat to Cherokee sovereignty and public safety as a whole. Here is what he had to tell the News on 6 earlier this week.

Hoskin is referencing a DUI case from earlier this year in which a UKB police officer initiated the stop. Over the course of the investigation, UKB jurisdiction has been called into question. The Defense Attorney in that DUI case filed a motion to dismiss earlier this week.