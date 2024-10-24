Posted: Oct 24, 2024 12:48 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2024 12:48 PM

Ty Loftis

A tiger cub that had been involved in a high profile federal case under the Big Cat Public Safety Act has found a home at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

The case came to light when the public began seeing a tiger cub in a residential neighborhood of Conway, Arkansas. Several authorities began to investigate. Deon Johnson and Keidrick Diamond Usifo were subsequently arrested. President of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, Tanya Smith had the following to say on the cub’s journey:

“Fred’s story highlights the ongoing crisis of private big cat ownership in the United States. While Fred’s future is now secure with us, many other big cats remain at risk.”