Posted: Oct 24, 2024 12:21 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2024 12:21 PM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

Multiple agencies respond to a fire on the property of Safari Zoological Park in Caney, Kan.

Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m., fire crews and EMS responded to 1751 County Road 1425 in Caney to a report of a fire. According to owner Tom Harvey, the fire started at a cabin on the property and then crossed over to their house.

Harvey says they were able to get everyone out of the house and nursery alive except their pet cats, which were later found alive in the house and required oxygen. He says the cabin is completely gone and the house is mostly gone as well.

Exploding propane tanks caused a delay for the firefighters working to save the house.

Harvey says they will work to rebuild their home a little at a time and are thankful that the animals are safe and the fire did not spread to other buildings on the property.