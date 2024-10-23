Posted: Oct 23, 2024 10:15 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2024 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Police Department reports a 16-year-old teen is missing from Pawhuska. Morgan Raper is considered a missing runaway, weighing 110 pounds, standing at 5-8 with brown hair and brown eyes. Raper was last seen wearing a t-shirt, sweatpants and no shoes at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of Raper is asked to call the Pawhuska Police Department at 918-287-4545 or the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131. There is a possibility that Raper is in the Pawhuska or Hominy area.