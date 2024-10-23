Posted: Oct 23, 2024 8:40 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2024 8:40 AM

Tom Davis

LaDonna Chancellor, the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for Bartlesville Public Schools, and Blair Ellis, the Executive Director of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to update the community on various school activities and initiatives.

LaDonna Chancellor shared the accomplishments of Bartlesville’s fall sports teams. The Lady Bruin volleyball and softball teams both had outstanding seasons. The volleyball team hosted regionals for the first time in years, and while they didn’t finish as hoped, their performance was commendable. Meanwhile, the Lady Bruin softball team made it to the state tournament for the first time since 2010, with a hard-fought game against Owasso, the eventual champions.

Blair Ellis discussed the successful Bruin 8K event, which took place on October 12th. A first for Bartlesville, the event brought out over 450 participants, including 200 staff members and about 160 students, as part of the Bruins on the Run after-school program for fifth graders. The program encourages students to train for seven weeks, culminating in the 8K race. The race was a collaboration between Bartlesville Public Schools and the local community, highlighting the importance of wellness and fitness among both students and staff.

Chancellor also provided an update on school construction projects. The Wayside Elementary School playground was recently completed, to the delight of students and staff alike. Furthermore, Bartlesville High School’s Student Council will be hosting the State Student Council Convention from November 2-4, bringing 2,000 students from across Oklahoma to Bartlesville for a weekend of leadership events and networking.

In addition, the school board recently approved the purchase of property near Central Middle School, which will be converted into additional park and playground space. The district is also continuing to address mental health issues, with a focus on the impact of social media on student anxiety, a topic that has been gaining attention at recent board meetings.

Addressing Technology and Mental Health

La Donna Chancellor spoke about the district's efforts to address the challenges students face with increased screen time and social media use. The district has begun implementing policies to reduce screen time, including an “unplugged” distance learning day for elementary students. Central Middle School has also introduced a policy where students are required to put their phones away for the entire school day, even during lunch, to help curb distractions and foster a better learning environment.

Looking Forward: Job Fair and Scholarship Support

Bartlesville Public Schools will host a job fair on November 13th for those interested in both certified and classified positions. It will be an opportunity for prospective candidates to meet school principals and discuss employment opportunities for the upcoming school year.