Posted: Oct 23, 2024 4:59 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2024 5:00 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank recently honored Elisa Stamps at Wilson Elementary School during the bank’s annual “We Love Teachers” initiative, which awards area educators $500 each to help with the purchase of school supplies.

Stamps, a second-grade teacher, was one of 142 teachers at K-12 public state-funded schools throughout the bank’s four-state footprint to receive the award. Recipients were selected by partnering with schools’ administrations based on classroom needs.

Pictured in the photo are: Arvest Bank marketing manager Stevie Williams, Wilson Elementary principal Staci Bankston, Arvest Bank financial services representative Sereniti Wright, We Love Teachers recipient and Wilson Elementary second-grade teacher Elisa Stamps, and Arvest Bank marketing assistant Alex Lingnau.

“At Arvest, we believe teachers are vital to shaping the future of our communities,” said Stevie Williams, marketing manager. “Teachers help build a foundation for lifelong learning and growth. A teacher’s dedication helps inspire students to reach their full potential. It is an honor to recognize Mrs. Stamps with this recognition. She already has plans to put the donation to good use by creating a Spanish Club for students, helping foster a positive learning environment.”

Arvest’s “We Love Teachers” initiative aims to help teachers with the purchase of school supplies. According to a 2024 Teacher Spending Survey released by AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers reported spending an average of $860 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies.