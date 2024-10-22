Posted: Oct 22, 2024 2:20 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2024 2:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Health & Wellness Center opens a new clinic in downtown Bartlesville.

The clinic is located at 1120 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. The primary mission is to ensure that every individual receives nothing but the best care available.

Services offered at the Bartlesville location include urgent and primary care services such as preventive care, routine physicals, women’s health, pediatric care, Hepatitis C treatment and more.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most major insurance, SoonerCare, and Medicare are accepted.

Photo courtesy Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce