Posted: Oct 22, 2024 1:47 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2024 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Historic Preservation Department will again be conducting tours across Osage Nation heritage sites. This is an expedition leading Osage's on a tour to various historic sites dating back to the year 500. They most recently announced where they will be going for the next five years.

In 2025, they plan to check out the Osage Trails along the Missouri River, the Osage Four Corners will be explored in 2026, parts of the Arkansas Rock Art will be examined in 2027, a visit to For Leonard Wood will take place in 2028 and they will finish by going to St. Louis in 2029.