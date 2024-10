Posted: Oct 22, 2024 10:59 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2024 10:59 AM

Ty Loftis

Crews across Osage County will be doing chip and seal work over the next couple of days in the Wildcat Hill area. The work is expected to take place through Thursday.

As construction crews work on the area, you are asked to use caution and slow down in the area.