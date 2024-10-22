Posted: Oct 22, 2024 10:04 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2024 10:05 AM

Nathan Thompson

Northeast Oklahoma has broken a new record for the driest 90-day period over the past century.

Oklahoma Mesonet reports the northeast Oklahoma area has only received, on average, 3.88 inches of rain over the past 90 days. That is more than 7 inches below normal.

The previous record for the driest 90-day period in northeast Oklahoma was 4.15 inches back in 1956.

The Nowata Mesonet site has the largest departure from normal rainfall in the state over the past 90 days. Nowata is 10.1 inches below normal.