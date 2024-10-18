Posted: Oct 18, 2024 1:52 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2024 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

A member of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office has recently been recognized for his technological expertise. IT Specialist Gil Dupont was given the Tommy Arnold Technology Person of the Year Award at this year’s Oklahoma Public Safety Conference.

Working for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Dupont assists with the maintenance and security of computer networks, helps with technical issues and collaborates with other departments in an effort to keep the sheriff’s office secure in all facets.