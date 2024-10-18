Posted: Oct 18, 2024 8:49 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2024 8:49 AM

Tom Davis

Join Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville this Saturday at noon for Jesus Burger, an event where you can nourish both your body and spirit alongside others who have overcome various addictions and life challenges. Whether you're in the process of healing or have already found recovery, this event welcomes all.

Speaking on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor Rando Gamble shared, "We are here to fight alongside you! Come and witness the miracles happening on 14th Street." The event will be held at Get Real Ministries, located at 411 W. 14th St., Bartlesville. Shiloh Gamble added, "Let the Holy Spirit revive you! There will be baptisms, free food, free clothing, and an outpouring of love—all provided by Jesus. You WILL leave transformed! Everyone is welcome, so come and join us!"

"Every third Saturday at noon, we gather for food, live music, free clothing, fellowship, and community outreach, all while spreading the love of Jesus," said Rando Gamble. This Saturday’s Jesus Burger will take place at Get Real Ministries parking lot.