Posted: Oct 17, 2024 11:00 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2024 11:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

Pawhuska High School Senior Canyon Hindman has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for September, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Hindman is on Student Council and is a team leader in football, basketball and baseball. He is concurrently enrolled at Tulsa Community College. Hindman calls Pawhuska High School a "family" between students and teachers, something he is very passionate about. He gives a lot of credit to Coach Matt Hennesy for driving that culture.

He has a commitment to his family at Pawhuska schools. Hindman says he loves mentoring younger kids in youth sports

Hindman also volunteers across the Pawhuska community, providing time and service to help those who most need help.

Hindman plans to go to continue his college education, at Oklahoma State University majoring in business management.

Hindman will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.