Posted: Oct 17, 2024 10:12 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2024 11:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Wesleyan Christian School Senior Keziah Beu has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for September, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Beu is actively involved in the drama department at Wesleyan Christian, on the basketball team and is a member of the national Honor Society.

But it is her selflessness and commitment to her faith and church family at First Church of the Nazarene that really sets her apart

Beu has also volunteered with Voice Of The Martyrs in Bartlesville multiple times, frequently visiting area nursing homes and gave of her time at the Washington County Free Fair. She says her reliance on his faith drives her to constantly strive to be successful and service-oriented.

Beu plans to go to continue her college education, at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City.

Beu will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.