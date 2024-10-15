Posted: Oct 17, 2024 2:45 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2024 2:45 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Dewey woman faces two felony counts of child neglect after being arrested after a months long investigation. 43-year-old Sabra Stevenson appeared in Washington County District Court on Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest and was brought into custody.

Court documents show that the investigation began on Aug 24. when police were called to a apartment complex in Dewey to do a welfare check. A probable cause affidavit says that police talked to stevenson and there was a child in the residence who appeared to have dirt by his ankles and feet. The child was living with Stevenson and Zachary Florence.

Police contacted the Department of Human Services to continue their investigation and later on, an officer received information that child was staying in a room in the apartment that was dirty and appeared to have feces on the wall.

Dewey Police filed their report with DHS and the investigation continued and on Sept. 9 Dewey Police and DHS arrived to the residence for a home vist where they smelled a foul smell of feces in the apartment. The Arrest Affidavit continued to say that Florence told officers that the child had not seen a doctor since 2019 or 2020.