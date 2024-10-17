Posted: Oct 17, 2024 1:57 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2024 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

A lawsuit has been filed asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to block Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters and the mandate stating all public schools must incorporate the Bible into their curriculum. The News on 6 reports that parents, teachers and faith leaders alike all signed the lawsuit on Thursday.

The lawsuit looks to stop the State from spending millions of taxpayer dollars on Bibles to support the mandate. This is a mandate that Walters handed down in late June, requiring public schools to “incorporate the Bible, which includes the Ten Commandments” into the curriculum for students in fifth through twelfth grade.

The lawsuit alleges that the mandate violates the Oklahoma's religious freedom protections. Walters responded to the lawsuit on Thursday afternoon and had this to say in part:

“ It is not possible for our students to understand American history and culture without understanding the Biblical principles from which they came, so I am proud to bring back the Bible to every classroom in Oklahoma. I will never back down to the woke mob, no matter what tactic they use to try to intimidate Oklahomans."

Of the 32 plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit, there are 14 parents, four teachers and three faith leaders.