Posted: Oct 16, 2024 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2024 2:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

Voters in Washington County will head to the polls in just a few weeks to decide on several items, including alcohol sales.

Back in August, we were the first to tell you about a question on the Nov. 5 ballot to extend alcohol sales on Sundays in Washington County.

Commissioner Mitch Antle explains the issue came up during New Years Eve last year